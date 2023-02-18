Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $48,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

