Cinedigm’s (CIDM) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
CIDM stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.04.
About Cinedigm
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
