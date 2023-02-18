Cinedigm’s (CIDM) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

CIDM stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIDM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cinedigm by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 303,665 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinedigm in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

