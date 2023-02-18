Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 8,648 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,648 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 97.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $164.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.57. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on First Solar to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

