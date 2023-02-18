Cipher Capital LP Buys New Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on BECN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

BECN opened at $61.38 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

