Cipher Capital LP Buys New Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,032 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,520 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Suncor Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,392,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,500 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of SU opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.