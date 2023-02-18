Cipher Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $176.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $242.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

