Cipher Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $122.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

