Cipher Capital LP Increases Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 241.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,846 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at $2,946,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 925.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 289,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 59.43%. The business had revenue of $916.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

