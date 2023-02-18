Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Select Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.63.

SEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

