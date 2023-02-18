Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 47,972 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.5% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 64,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 8.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,473,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after buying an additional 111,263 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Sunday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

