Cipher Capital LP Raises Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

NYSE NSA opened at $41.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

