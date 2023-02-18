Cipher Capital LP Sells 14,443 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cipher Capital LP cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,443 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 129.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,859 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRC. TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.31. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

