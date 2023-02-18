Cipher Capital LP Sells 5,129 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,589,000 after acquiring an additional 387,701 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE:PNW opened at $75.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

