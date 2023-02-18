Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Progressive by 530.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Progressive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after buying an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 42.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,736,000 after buying an additional 2,114,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 12.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,967,000 after buying an additional 540,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,559 shares of company stock worth $5,260,069 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $141.52 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

