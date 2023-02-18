Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.67

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.67 and traded as high as C$3.76. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$3.76, with a volume of 5,701 shares changing hands.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.26. The firm has a market cap of C$92.96 million and a P/E ratio of 7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.