CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CIRCOR International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 104,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66.

CIR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

