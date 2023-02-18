CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CIRCOR International Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 104,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CIR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.