Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.25 billion-$14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.58 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.73-$3.78 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,321,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,203,150. The company has a market cap of $208.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.