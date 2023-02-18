Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Citi Trends from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $192.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 643.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1,188.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 97.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

