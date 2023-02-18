Citigroup Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $195.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.5 %

AVB opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 78.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.