Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 283,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLW traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $36.73. 204,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,952. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a market cap of $615.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 384,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.