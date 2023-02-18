Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Clearway Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Clearway Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 96.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.7%.
Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.4 %
CWEN stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80.
Separately, CIBC raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.
