CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Trading Up 6.8%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) was up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 20,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 57,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc engages in the delivery of personalized health services. It operates through the Enterprise Health Solutions and the Digital Health Solutions segments. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

