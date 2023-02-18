Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,209 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cognex by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $1,120,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cognex by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Cognex by 20.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Cognex by 23.9% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 52,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.08.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

