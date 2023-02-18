Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGNX stock traded down $7.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.14. 3,145,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,651,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth about $10,998,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 437,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 211,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 582,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 204,736 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

