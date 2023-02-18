Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered Cognex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered Cognex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered Cognex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.08.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.30.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 21.42%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,094,000 after purchasing an additional 826,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cognex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,727,000 after purchasing an additional 272,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cognex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,423,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

