Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cohu to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.
Cohu Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ COHU opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cohu has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.58.
Cohu Company Profile
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.
