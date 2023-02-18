Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cohu to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cohu has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

