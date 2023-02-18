Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Cohu stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 166.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 444.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cohu by 185.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

