Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.
Cohu Stock Performance
Cohu stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $38.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.
