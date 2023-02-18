Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001286 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $68.69 million and approximately $28.62 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.40 or 0.01284395 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00040310 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013795 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.93 or 0.01639694 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

