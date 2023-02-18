Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.4 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

