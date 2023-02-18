Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,939 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $32,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

CL stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

