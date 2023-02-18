Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $139.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

CIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,951,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,807,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200,792 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 172,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 119,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $118.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.89 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average of $102.86. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $150.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

