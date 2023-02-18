CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.75 price objective on the stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLGN opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 2,957.53% and a negative return on equity of 39.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 403,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 286,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $139,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.

