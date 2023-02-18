CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.75 price objective on the stock.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLGN opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $14.77.
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 2,957.53% and a negative return on equity of 39.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.