Colonial Trust Advisors Invests $198,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,085,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $201.42 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.72 and a 200 day moving average of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

