Colonial Trust Advisors Invests $224,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after acquiring an additional 744,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 724,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.20 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

