Colonial Trust Advisors Invests $315,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,079 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,557 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,477 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 127,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970,686 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $201,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,367 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $104.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

