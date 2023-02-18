Colonial Trust Advisors Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Colonial Trust Advisors owned about 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10.

