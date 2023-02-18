Colonial Trust Advisors Makes New Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,060 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec Company Profile

NYSE:MTZ opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57.

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.