Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 326 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

