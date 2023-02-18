Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 7,151 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $89.18 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Longbow Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.