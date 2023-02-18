Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Update

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 81.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 103,438 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 9.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.