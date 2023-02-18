Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) Price Hits $0.0220 on Major Exchanges

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Compound USD Coin has a market capitalization of $918.59 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound USD Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

