Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Update

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance

CPSI stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $31.27. 376,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $453.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Computer Programs and Systems

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPSI. StockNews.com lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Stories

