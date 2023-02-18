CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Update

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CompX International Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CIX stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. CompX International has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompX International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of CompX International worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

