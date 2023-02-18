Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 8,207 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,252% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Concierge Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

