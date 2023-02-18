Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.55.

Shares of ED stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $93.25. 3,654,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,750. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

