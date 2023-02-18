Contrasting CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and CONMED’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 5.28 -$8.49 million N/A N/A CONMED $1.05 billion 2.87 -$80.58 million ($2.84) -34.68

Tivic Health Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CONMED.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.2% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -668.17% -120.72% -98.51% CONMED -7.71% 11.47% 4.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tivic Health Systems and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED 0 0 2 0 3.00

CONMED has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.85%. Given CONMED’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CONMED is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Summary

CONMED beats Tivic Health Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

