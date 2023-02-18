Contrasting Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) and Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF)

Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) and Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Fobi AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A Fobi AI -900.90% -149.07% -127.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Techtronic Industries and Fobi AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Techtronic Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fobi AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Techtronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Fobi AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Techtronic Industries $13.20 billion 1.78 $1.10 billion N/A N/A Fobi AI $1.61 million 35.11 -$15.13 million ($0.10) -3.53

Techtronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Fobi AI.

Volatility & Risk

Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fobi AI has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Techtronic Industries beats Fobi AI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers. It serves Do-It-Yourself, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI, Inc. is a data intelligence technology company, which engages in the provision of transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. The company was founded by Robert Anson on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

