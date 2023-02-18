Covenant (COVN) Price Hits $0.71

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Covenant token can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $56.72 million and approximately $81,441.03 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.55 or 0.00424071 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,925.44 or 0.28091263 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,660,378 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

