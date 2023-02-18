Cowen Boosts GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $80.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
