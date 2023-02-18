Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Short Interest Update

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days. Currently, 30.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cowen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Cowen Stock Performance

Cowen Company Profile

Shares of COWN stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. Cowen has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

